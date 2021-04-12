Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Spirit Airlines (SAVE). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.23, close to its 52-week high of $40.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 59.8% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spirit Airlines with a $33.28 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.77 and a one-year low of $7.25. Currently, Spirit Airlines has an average volume of 4.95M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAVE in relation to earlier this year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. The company’s customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.