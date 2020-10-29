Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Shopify (SHOP)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on Shopify (SHOP) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $977.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 75.3% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Manhattan Associates, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shopify with a $1148.93 average price target, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Roth Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1000.00 price target.

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $714 million and net profit of $36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $362 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.68 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 516 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHOP in relation to earlier this year.

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

