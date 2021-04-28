Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Shopify (SHOP)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on Shopify (SHOP) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1288.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 76.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shopify is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1464.71, implying a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Guggenheim also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $978 million and net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $505 million and had a net profit of $771K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 428 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHOP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Founded in 2004, Canada-based Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops.