Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.14, close to its 52-week low of $67.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 53.6% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $120.57.

The company has a one-year high of $181.83 and a one-year low of $67.68. Currently, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.16M.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.