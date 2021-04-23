Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Safehold (SAFE)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Safehold (SAFE) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 70.8% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Safehold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.00.

The company has a one-year high of $84.99 and a one-year low of $45.02. Currently, Safehold has an average volume of 108.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAFE in relation to earlier this year.

Safehold Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The company’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures. Safety, Income & Growth was founded on April 14, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.