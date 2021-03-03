Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on PubMatic (PUBM)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on PubMatic (PUBM). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.81, close to its 52-week high of $74.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 73.8% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PubMatic with a $55.60 average price target.

PubMatic Inc is engaged in the digital advertising business. The company provides specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The platform helps independent?app developers and publishers to control and maximize their?digital?advertising businesses.

