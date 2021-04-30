Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.88, close to its 52-week high of $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 69.2% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pebblebrook Hotel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00, implying a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Pebblebrook Hotel’s market cap is currently $3.27B and has a P/E ratio of -7.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PEB in relation to earlier this year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.