Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Nutanix (NTNX)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on Nutanix (NTNX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutanix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.78, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $32.00 price target.

Nutanix’s market cap is currently $5.87B and has a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -11.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTNX in relation to earlier this year.

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. Its products are offered through the Acropolis and Prism brands. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.