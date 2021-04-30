Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo reiterated a Hold rating on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 91.8% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

Northwest Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $15.48 and a one-year low of $8.52. Currently, Northwest Bancshares has an average volume of 641.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NWBI in relation to earlier this year.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

