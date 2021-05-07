Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Natus Medical (NTUS)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Natus Medical (NTUS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Natus Medical has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $28.88 and a one-year low of $16.38. Currently, Natus Medical has an average volume of 166.2K.

Natus Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The company was founded by Maurizio Liverani, John Robert Camber Porter, William New, Jr., Brian Prinn and William W. Moore on May 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.