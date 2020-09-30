Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Main Street Capital (MAIN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Main Street Capital is a Hold with an average price target of $33.00.

Main Street Capital Corp. is a business development company. The fund focuses on providing customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle market companies. The company’s portfolio investments are made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancing and acquisitions of companies annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. It offers financing alternatives to entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams. Main Street Capital was founded on March 09, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.