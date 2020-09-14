Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on LKQ (LKQ)

In a report issued on September 10, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on LKQ (LKQ). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, HD Supply Holdings, and Fastenal Company.

LKQ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.71.

Based on LKQ’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.63 billion and net profit of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.25 billion and had a net profit of $151 million.

LKQ Corp. engages in providing alternative parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F. Flynn in February 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.