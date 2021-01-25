Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Lakeland Financial (LKFN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.95, close to its 52-week high of $60.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.6% and a 33.1% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Lakeland Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.00.

Based on Lakeland Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $53.03 million and net profit of $22.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.31 million and had a net profit of $21.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LKFN in relation to earlier this year.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.