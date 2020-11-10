Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Inter Parfums (IPAR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.1% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inter Parfums with a $48.00 average price target, representing a -2.2% downside. In a report issued on October 28, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $79.32 and a one-year low of $34.20. Currently, Inter Parfums has an average volume of 126.3K.

Inter Parfums, Inc. engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through following segments: European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances. Its brands include Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Bebe, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto and other. The company was founded by Jean Madar and Philippe Benacin in May 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.