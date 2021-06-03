Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Idexx Laboratories (IDXX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $547.56, close to its 52-week high of $573.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.8% and a 43.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Idexx Laboratories with a $616.00 average price target.

Based on Idexx Laboratories’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $778 million and net profit of $204 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $626 million and had a net profit of $112 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IDXX in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jonathan Ayers, a Director at IDXX sold 9,460 shares for a total of $5,318,933.

Maine-based IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.