Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on Howard Bancorp (HBMD) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 70.0% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Howard Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.87 and a one-year low of $8.44. Currently, Howard Bancorp has an average volume of 21.15K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HBMD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Howard Bank, which engages in community banking. It provides commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, the internet, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals and other consumers located primarily in Howard County and Maryland. The company was founded by Mary Ann Scully in April 2005 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.