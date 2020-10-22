Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Hope Bancorp (HOPE). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.11, close to its 52-week low of $7.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hope Bancorp with a $8.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hope Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $120 million and net profit of $26.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a net profit of $42.68 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.