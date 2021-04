Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Hollyfrontier (HFC)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Hold rating on Hollyfrontier (HFC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 59.8% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Hollyfrontier has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.46, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Hollyfrontier’s market cap is currently $6.01B and has a P/E ratio of -10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HFC in relation to earlier this year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries. The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment offers base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties, and intra-segment base oil sales to rack forward which includes includes the purchase of base oils and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties. The HEP segment relates to all of the operations of HEP. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.