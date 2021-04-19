Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Harley-Davidson (HOG) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 66.4% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Harley-Davidson has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.63, representing a -5.2% downside. In a report released today, William Blair also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $43.47 and a one-year low of $17.34. Currently, Harley-Davidson has an average volume of 2.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HOG in relation to earlier this year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.