Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 96.2% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Farmers National Banc Oh, and First Business Financial.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $24.44 and a one-year low of $12.70. Currently, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has an average volume of 1,627.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, Guaranty Federal Savings Bank. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer, and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.