Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on First Financial Indiana (THFF)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Hold rating on First Financial Indiana (THFF) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.24, close to its 52-week high of $47.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 40.6% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The the analyst consensus on First Financial Indiana is currently a Hold rating.

First Financial Indiana’s market cap is currently $598.3M and has a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.18.

First Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which is engaged in the provision of providing financial services. It also offers services including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.