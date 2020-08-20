Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Exantas Capital (XAN)

In a report issued on August 6, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Exantas Capital (XAN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.45, close to its 52-week low of $0.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

Exantas Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.51 and a one-year low of $0.95. Currently, Exantas Capital has an average volume of 1.43M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.