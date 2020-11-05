Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP)

Raymond James analyst James Weston maintained a Hold rating on Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -27.6% and a 27.8% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Antero Midstream, Crestwood Equity, and EnLink Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dcp Midstream Partners with a $15.71 average price target, representing a 29.0% upside. In a report issued on October 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Dcp Midstream Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion and net profit of $47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.8 billion and had a net profit of $119 million.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through three segments: Gathering & Processing powerhouse, Logistics & Marketing, and Growth Projects. The Gathering & Processing powerhouse segment engages in gathering and processing of raw gas to make it marketable. The Logistics & Marketing segment consists of multiple downstream assets including fractionators, NGL pipelines, and NGL storage facilities. The Growth Projects segment includes Mewbourn 3, which is a cryogenic natural gas processing plant in the DJ Basin. The company was founded in August 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.