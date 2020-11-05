Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Crawford & Company B (CRD.B)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Crawford & Company B (CRD.B). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Crawford & Company B has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $10.79 and a one-year low of $4.95. Currently, Crawford & Company B has an average volume of 14.13K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRD.B in relation to earlier this year.

Crawford & Co. engages in the provision of claims management solutions to the risk management and insurance industry and self-insured entities. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Claims Solutions, Crawford TPA Solutions: Broadspire, and Crawford Specialty Solutions. The Crawford Claims Solutions segment comprises of Claims Field Operations, WeGoLook, Catastrophe Services and Marine service lines. The Crawford TPA Solutions: Broadspire segment provides third party administration for workers’ compensation, auto and liability, disability absence management, medical management, and accident and health to corporations, brokers and insurers worldwide. The Crawford Specialty Solutions segment focuses on Global Technical Services and Contractor Connection service lines. The company was founded by Jim Crawford in 1941 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA.