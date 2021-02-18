Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Community Health (CYH)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Community Health (CYH). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Acadia Healthcare, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Community Health is a Hold with an average price target of $8.40.

Based on Community Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.13 billion and net profit of $112 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.25 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CYH in relation to earlier this year.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.