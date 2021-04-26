Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Community Bancorp (CTBI)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Community Bancorp (CTBI). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.43, close to its 52-week high of $47.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 91.3% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Community Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Community Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $55.82 million and net profit of $23.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.77 million and had a net profit of $6.58 million.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Kentucky) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes; and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.