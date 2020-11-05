Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Cardinal Health (CAH)

In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cardinal Health (CAH). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.3% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Tenet Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardinal Health with a $60.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.69 and a one-year low of $39.05. Currently, Cardinal Health has an average volume of 2.2M.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency. The company operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources and distributes cardinal health branded medical, surgical and laboratory products. The company was founded by Robert D. Walter in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.