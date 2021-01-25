Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.0% and a 91.4% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The company has a one-year high of $45.76 and a one-year low of $23.80. Currently, Bank Of Marin Bancorp has an average volume of 31.24K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BMRC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Tani Girton, the EVP of BMRC bought 1,300 shares for a total of $26,468.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through the Bank of Marin, which engages in the provision financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.