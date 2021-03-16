Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur reiterated a Hold rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 44.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $83.43 million and net profit of $3.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.14 million and had a net profit of $1.31 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets and distributes enoxaparin, cortrosyn, amphadase, naloxone, lidocaine jelly, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.