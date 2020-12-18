Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

In a report released today, Bryan Fast from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Fast is ranked #5082 out of 7160 analysts.

Alta Equipment Group has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Alta Equipment Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $221 million and net profit of $300K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $466.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALTG in relation to earlier this year.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment through its branch network. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered Livonia, MI.