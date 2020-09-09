Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Allegiance Bancshares with a $28.00 average price target.

Based on Allegiance Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.41 million and net profit of $9.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49.42 million and had a net profit of $14.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ABTX in relation to earlier this year.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.