Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

Catie Powers- April 23, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.71, close to its 52-week high of $43.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 87.9% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Allegiance Bancshares with a $36.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.34 and a one-year low of $21.02. Currently, Allegiance Bancshares has an average volume of 69.34K.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

