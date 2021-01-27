Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on Alerus Financial (ALRS) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 71.0% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Alerus Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Alerus Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $65.79 million and net profit of $17.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.51 million and had a net profit of $7.1 million.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiaries, Alerus Financial NA and Alerus Securities Corp.. Its products and services include retirement plans, philanthropic giving, financial and estate planning, education funding, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, check loans, mortgage, savings, and personal loans. The was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.