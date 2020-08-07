Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Yeti Holdings (YETI)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Yeti Holdings (YETI), with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.93, close to its 52-week high of $55.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 62.9% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Yeti Holdings with a $47.50 average price target, implying a -8.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Yeti Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.42B and has a P/E ratio of 78.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -320.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of YETI in relation to earlier this year.

YETI Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J. Seiders and Ryan R. Seiders in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.