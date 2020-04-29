Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF)

In a report released today, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF), with a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -26.7% and a 13.3% success rate. Swetlishoff covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Interfor, Norbord, and Canfor.

West Fraser Timber Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.51.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on West Fraser Timber Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion and GAAP net loss of $42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.27 billion and had a net profit of $29 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is an integrated wood products company. Its products include lumber, wood chips, plywood, pulp and newsprint. Its products include Spruce-Pine-Fir, laminated veneer, and southern yellow pine lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, treated wood, pulp and paper. The firm operates through the following segments: Lumber, Panels, Pulp and Paper, and Intracompany Fibre Sales. The company was founded by Henry Holman Ketcham Jr., Samuel Kendall Ketcham, and William Peters Ketcham in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.