Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Wabash National (WNC)

In a report released today, Felix Boeschen from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Wabash National (WNC), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.19.

Boeschen has an average return of 21.6% when recommending Wabash National.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is ranked #2483 out of 6831 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wabash National is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

Based on Wabash National’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $387 million and GAAP net loss of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $533 million and had a net profit of $14.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WNC in relation to earlier this year.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers. The Diversified Products segment comprises of four strategic business units including, Tank Trailer, Aviation & Truck Equipment, Process Systems and Composites. The Final Mile Products segment focuses on the supreme operations and certain other truck body operations. The firm was founded by Donald Jerry Ehrlich in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, IN.