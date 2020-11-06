Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on ViaSat (VSAT)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on ViaSat (VSAT), with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.63, close to its 52-week low of $25.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 62.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and United States Cellular.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ViaSat with a $76.25 average price target, representing a 135.4% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on ViaSat’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $530 million and GAAP net loss of $12.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $537 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.47 million.

ViaSat, Inc. provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad. The Commercial Networks segment develops and produces a variety of advanced satellite and wireless products, systems and solutions that enable the provision of high-speed fixed and mobile broadband services. The Government Systems segment provides global mobile broadband services to military and government users, and develops and produces network-centric Internet Protocol (IP)-based fixed and mobile secure communications products and solutions. The company was founded on May 1, 1986 by Mark D. Dankberg and Mark J. Miller and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.