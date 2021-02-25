Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Tpg Re Finance (TRTX)

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tpg Re Finance (TRTX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tpg Re Finance is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

Tpg Re Finance’s market cap is currently $905M and has a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.63.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.