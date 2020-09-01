Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ANI Pharmaceuticals, Antares Pharma, and ADMA Biologics.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.33.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ market cap is currently $10.82B and has a P/E ratio of 948.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.