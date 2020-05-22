Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on T Mobile US (TMUS)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss reiterated a Buy rating on T Mobile US (TMUS) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 63.0% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, Iridium Communications, and United States Cellular.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.58, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $102.73 and a one-year low of $63.50. Currently, T Mobile US has an average volume of 6.13M.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

