Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Suncor Energy (SU)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy (SU), with a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.17, close to its 52-week low of $15.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Canadian Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Suncor Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.11, which is a 77.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$40.00 price target.

Suncor Energy’s market cap is currently $28.83B and has a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.89.

Suncor Energy, Inc. is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing.

