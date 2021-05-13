Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Spartan Delta (DALXF)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Spartan Delta (DALXF), with a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.96, close to its 52-week high of $4.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.4% and a 40.7% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Whitecap Resources.

Spartan Delta has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.48, representing a 36.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

Spartan Delta’s market cap is currently $453.5M and has a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.85.

Return Energy Inc is a Canadian based oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties internationally in Alberta. The company’s objective is to maintain a strong capital structure and financial flexibility so it can continue to meet its financial obligations and to finance the planned execution of its exploration and development programs. It primarily focuses on the Peace River Arch region of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.