Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

In a report released yesterday, Ammar Samma from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on SmartFinancial (SMBK). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 100.0% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], The First Of Long Island, and Live Oak Bancshares.

SmartFinancial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

Based on SmartFinancial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.7 million and net profit of $6.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.25 million and had a net profit of $9.12 million.

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.