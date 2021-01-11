Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.0% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ruth’s Hospitality with a $19.00 average price target, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on January 7, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Ruth’s Hospitality’s market cap is currently $607.6M and has a P/E ratio of -47.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 62.01.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.