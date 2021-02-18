Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings (QTWO). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $144.56, close to its 52-week high of $148.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 80.1% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Manhattan Associates, and Upland Software.

Q2 Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.67, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report issued on February 12, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $148.56 and a one-year low of $47.17. Currently, Q2 Holdings has an average volume of 472.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offers security, advisory, web services, custom services and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert H. Seale III on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More on QTWO: