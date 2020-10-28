Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on PCB Bancorp (PCB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 75.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

PCB Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.75 and a one-year low of $7.31. Currently, PCB Bancorp has an average volume of 21.14K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It includes personal and business checking accounts and savings accounts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.