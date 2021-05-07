Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on nLIGHT (LASR)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale reiterated a Buy rating on nLIGHT (LASR) yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for nLIGHT with a $45.33 average price target, implying a 73.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Based on nLIGHT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $65.7 million and GAAP net loss of $4.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.9 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.72 million.

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.