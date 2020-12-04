Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF)

In a report issued on July 20, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.20, close to its 52-week high of $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.45 million and net profit of $2.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $322K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NREF in relation to earlier this year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust. It provides structured financing solutions by investing in mid-sized multifamily, storage and select-service and extended-stay hospitality properties.