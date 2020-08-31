Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

In a report released today, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Motorola Solutions (MSI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 39.3% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Netgear, SYNNEX, and Avnet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motorola Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $163.60.

Motorola Solutions’ market cap is currently $26.08B and has a P/E ratio of 32.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.22.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration. The Products segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software. The System Integration segment primary costumers are government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers who operate private communications networks and video solutions typically managing a mobile workforce. The company was founded on September 25, 1928 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.