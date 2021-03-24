Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

Raymond James analyst Steven Li maintained a Buy rating on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) today and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Li is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 60.5% success rate. Li covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, CGI Group, and Open Text.

Mogo Finance Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.74, implying a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Mogo Finance Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.77 million and net profit of $1.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.03 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MOGO in relation to earlier this year.

